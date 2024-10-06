Journey to the vertical Ötztal water

The journey of a drop of water from the Ötztal glaciers to the Black Sea takes around six and a half years and Lorenzi worked on his book "Ötztaler Wasser - von den Fernern bis zum nahen Inn" for almost exactly the same amount of time. "At first it was supposed to be a photo book," he said in the fitting ambience of the glacier exhibition at the Oetz Tower Museum, "but today I am happy to have written it down, even though the photos naturally play the main role. I was out and about in all seasons, at all times of day and night and in all moods. The resulting images capture a world that changes and reinvents itself every day."