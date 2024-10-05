Bystander helped
Viennese police officer chased robber on bicycle
On Friday, the Vienna police were called out to two robberies. In Margareten, a passer-by lent a police officer a bicycle, which he used to chase the perpetrators.
An 18-year-old had gone for a walk with his friend in Kohlgasse in Margareten (5th district) on Friday evening. Three youths approached him about his expensive Moncler jacket and threatened to beat him if he did not hand over the black jacket. The friend immediately alerted the police, who quickly arrived on the scene and saw one of the three suspects. The latter dropped the jacket in fright and ran off in the direction of Höglmüllergasse.
A police officer quickly decided to borrow a passer-by's bicycle and quickly caught up with the fugitive. The 17-year-old Syrian was arrested and released. As it turned out, he had only stolen a counterfeit.
No trace of accomplices
There is still no trace of the two accomplices. They are slightly shorter than 1.80 meters and slim. They were wearing black clothing and a hood. The police are asking eyewitnesses to get in touch if they have noticed the suspects. This can be done at the Vienna Criminal Police Office, Central Branch, on 01/31310/Dw43800.
Men threatened 22-year-old with handgun
The Vienna police had already been called to another robbery on Friday afternoon. In Meidling (12th district), two unknown men threatened a 22-year-old man with a handgun. One of the men pointed the barrel towards the victim's face and upper body and demanded his iPhone. The two then attacked the 22-year-old with punches and kicks.
They were able to run away with the loot and are still on the run. The incident took place at Am Schöpfwerk, the Vienna State Criminal Police Office is investigating.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
