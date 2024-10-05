Viennese police officer chased robber on bicycle

An 18-year-old had gone for a walk with his friend in Kohlgasse in Margareten (5th district) on Friday evening. Three youths approached him about his expensive Moncler jacket and threatened to beat him if he did not hand over the black jacket. The friend immediately alerted the police, who quickly arrived on the scene and saw one of the three suspects. The latter dropped the jacket in fright and ran off in the direction of Höglmüllergasse.