Civil defense test alert
AT-Alert: All Styrian cell phones ring at 12 noon
This Saturday at midday, the new AT-Alert warning system will be tested across the country for the first time. The trial alert is part of a nationwide civil defense alert test. For all Styrians, this means: don't be alarmed if your cell phone screams loudly.
For some Styrians, the alarm sound is not unfamiliar. On September 15, squalls and flooding caused an alert on around 600,000 cell phones in Styria - at that time, however, the AT-Alert was still in the test phase. The warning system is now to be activated this Saturday as part of a nationwide civil protection test alert.
This is how the test alert works
The procedure: The test begins shortly before 12 noon. The fire departments sound a 15-second siren test, followed by three further siren signals. These are intended to warn the population in the event of an emergency - as follows: The "warning" stands for an approaching danger and is recognizable by a three-minute continuous tone. If danger is imminent ("alarm"), a one-minute rising and falling tone sounds. When the "all-clear" is given, a constant tone is heard again, but only for one minute.
At the same time, the AT Alert is triggered on all cell phones with a loud shrill tone and two test messages. An app does not need to be installed for this, but the phone must be switched on and flight mode deactivated. The test alarm is used to check the technical equipment of the warning and alarm system and to familiarize the public with these signals and their meanings.
