AT-Alert: All Styrian cell phones ring at 12 noon

This is how the test alert works

The procedure: The test begins shortly before 12 noon. The fire departments sound a 15-second siren test, followed by three further siren signals. These are intended to warn the population in the event of an emergency - as follows: The "warning" stands for an approaching danger and is recognizable by a three-minute continuous tone. If danger is imminent ("alarm"), a one-minute rising and falling tone sounds. When the "all-clear" is given, a constant tone is heard again, but only for one minute.