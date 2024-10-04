Porsche deal fell through
Mühlviertel man fled from mafia with €30,000 in counterfeit money
Crooks from Italy wanted to rob a 28-year-old man from the Mühlviertel region of his Porsche. After driving 900 kilometers, the victim recognized the scam - and stepped on the gas, with €30,000 in counterfeit money in his luggage.
The 28-year-old from Mühlviertel stepped on the gas, sped back onto the highway in Turin (Italy) and back to Bad Leonfelden as fast as he could in a car transporter. Always with the fear that the mafia was breathing down his neck and would stop and rob him!
Because the young man had robbed the criminals of their loot: a Porsche! The 28-year-old wanted to sell it, and an Italian responded to his internet ad.
"Drive on to Turin"
They spoke on the phone several times, and the buyer persuaded the man from Mühlviertel to deliver the Porsche to him in Verona, 600 kilometers away. On the way there, the call came: "I'm ill, drive on to Turin, a friend will take the car there."
The salesman drove 300 kilometers further and actually met a young man at the address given. He handed over the agreed 30,000 euros in a plastic bag, and the Porsche was to be unloaded at a nearby petrol station.
There were flowers in the plastic bag
But on the way there, the 28-year-old took a closer look at the package of 200-euro bills and realized that they were all flowers. He stepped on the gas and sped home with the counterfeit money and the Porsche. On the way, he alerted the Italian police, but he only handed over the counterfeit money to officers in the Mühlviertel region - better safe than sorry.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
