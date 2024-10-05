Vorteilswelt
Mentlberg animal shelter

A festival for animals and people in Innsbruck

05.10.2024 06:00

At today's Mentlberg animal shelter festival, visitors can take a look behind the scenes and win great prizes in a raffle. Very special attractions have been prepared for the young guests.

The festival starts at 1 pm and visitors can expect live music and a big raffle with great prizes from well-known local companies. Food and drink will of course be provided, with vegetarian and vegan delicacies on the menu.

 Insights into the various departments
On the day, visitors will of course also have the opportunity to gain an insight into the various departments of the animal shelter. The cat and small animal departments will be open to the public in the afternoon, while guided tours of the dog department will take place at 2pm and 4pm. At 3 p.m., the wild animal station can be visited.

The adorable Mona lives in the senior citizens' ward at the Mentlberg animal shelter. (Bild: Christian Forcher)
The adorable Mona lives in the senior citizens' ward at the Mentlberg animal shelter.
(Bild: Christian Forcher)

Program also for very young visitors
In addition to the animals, there are additional attractions for very young visitors. They can pass the time in a bouncy castle or have their faces painted. So there's never a dull moment for them until the end of the festival at 5 pm. The proceeds from the food and drink as well as from the raffle tickets will be donated 100% to the Animal Welfare Association for Tyrol - and thus to the care and feeding of the animals.

