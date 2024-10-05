A festival for animals and people in Innsbruck

Program also for very young visitors

In addition to the animals, there are additional attractions for very young visitors. They can pass the time in a bouncy castle or have their faces painted. So there's never a dull moment for them until the end of the festival at 5 pm. The proceeds from the food and drink as well as from the raffle tickets will be donated 100% to the Animal Welfare Association for Tyrol - and thus to the care and feeding of the animals.