But she has also been involved in various associations for decades: She helps in the kitchen at the pensioners' association and also works with the senior citizens and the local traditional costume association. Family man Anna also delivers the parish news - not by car, but by bike: "I always didn't have the money for that - before my children had nothing to eat, I gave up driving!" Niece Beatrix also knows: "Without her family, she would only be half the person she is! She is so committed to so many things, so I wanted to bring her in front of the curtain."