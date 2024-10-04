Touching confession
William reveals the real reason for canceling the Olympics
It was a huge disappointment for the British Olympic athletes that Prince William did not travel to Paris in the summer to keep his fingers crossed for them on site. Now the Prince has finally revealed the very personal reason why he decided not to travel to France.
At a meeting with Olympians Adam Peaty and Tom Dean and Paralympic swimmers Maisie Summer-Newton and Louise Fiddes at Birtley Community Pool in Tyne and Wear, William revealed that he would have loved to be there. But his concern for the health of his wife, Princess Kate, held him back.
Didn't want to bring Covid home
"As my wife was still having chemotherapy, I didn't want to risk bringing Covid home," the prince explained openly. Covid cases were a big issue during the Games, which is why William canceled the trip to protect Kate. People undergoing chemotherapy often have a weakened immune system and are therefore particularly susceptible to infectious diseases such as Covid-19.
Feeling the excitement every day
Instead, the couple watched the competitions on TV every day.
William also spoke about his own love of the water: "Catherine and I both love swimming. George loves scuba diving. When he was ten years old we took him - we thought he would freak out, but he absolutely loved it. It really introduced him to the world of water."
Serious surgery and chemo
Princess Kate had to undergo serious abdominal surgery in January. Cancer cells were also discovered during follow-up examinations, which is why doctors recommended that she undergo preventative chemotherapy.
In September, the 42-year-old released a moving family video with the happy news that she had been able to complete the treatment and was now concentrating on remaining cancer-free.
