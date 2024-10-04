Almost 2 kilometers long
Mega queue at Munich Airport
Window days, late summer days and Oktoberfest: tourists in Munich currently have to put up with huge crowds. However, there is no party atmosphere away from the Theresienwiese festival grounds at Munich Airport. Strong nerves and stamina are required there. On Thursday, travelers had to wait for hours in a queue up to two kilometers long. Pure chaos!
It is generally advisable to arrive at the airport early. However, since the end of September, passengers in Munich have had to put up with long waiting times and sometimes wait several hours for their check-in or admission to the security check.
On Thursday, however, an unprecedentedly long queue had formed at Germany's second-largest airport, which "snaked from inside the building twice across the forecourt of the airport" and - according to an eyewitness - "stretched along the entire terminal".
Video: In a TikTok video, a user shows the seemingly endless queue - without being able to see the people waiting inside.
An irritable and tense atmosphere
In the meantime, the queue reached a length of up to two kilometers, as the airport confirmed according to "Bild". Passengers had to wait over an hour to even get to the security checkpoint. As the stressed and frustrated passengers naturally feared missing their flights, the atmosphere was irritable and tense.
Capacity too low
The problem: Terminal 2 has a central security checkpoint whose capacity could not cope with the rush on the public holiday, which already led to delays at the boarding pass scanners. In addition, construction work is currently taking place there, which is reducing the capacity of the security checks by eight percent.
Airport spokesman Robert Wilhelm: "We have organized additional staff to ensure an orderly queue. This remained in constant motion and we distributed water to the passengers."
At the actual security checkpoint, all available gates were open so that the waiting time there could be reduced to around 15 minutes. Despite the long waiting times, the majority of travelers were still able to catch their flight.
According to Bild, the airport spokesperson has already announced further tests of patience for the weekend: "On Sunday, at the end of the Oktoberfest, there could be long queues again."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
