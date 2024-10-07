Take part & win
Experience the fall of Pompeii up close
Since October 2, 2024, the Roman port city has been brought back to life in the Marx Halle in Vienna in the multi-sensory exhibition "The Last Days of Pompeii". The "Krone" invites you to an exclusive guided tour after the official opening hours.
The exhibition "The Last Days of Pompeii" takes visitors on a spectacular journey through time, right into the heart of bustling city scenes, impressive villas and sandy arenas where brave gladiators are celebrated for their heroic deeds. Using modern technology, the history of Pompeii is brought to life in a playful way and becomes an experience for all the senses. Captivating virtual reality experiences allow visitors to literally immerse themselves in the magnificent city and witness a civilization that was of fundamental importance to human progress.
Live thanks to VR
The exhibition area welcomes visitors with information about the city and the Roman Empire, an introduction to understanding the era and fascinating exhibits and artifacts. The immersive show allows visitors to experience the tragic end of Pompeii due to the eruption of Mount Vesuvius and immerse themselves in the life of the city shortly before the catastrophe in 79 as they are guided through the streets, squares and temples of the Roman city.
The Metaversum offers an extraordinary adventure. Here, visitors can move freely in space in the form of virtual avatars and discover impressive historical sites such as the famous Villa of Mysteries and its secrets in a new way. The most important leisure activity of the Pompeians can also be experienced up close using virtual reality: visitors enter a densely packed amphitheater where an eager audience is waiting to witness a thrilling gladiator fight.
The last days of Pompeii
The immersive exhibition takes place in the Marx Halle until January 5, 2025.
Opening hours
SO-MI 10:00 to 20:00 (last admission 18:30)
DO-SA 10:00 to 21:00 (last admission 19:30)
