Experience the fall of Pompeii up close

The exhibition "The Last Days of Pompeii" takes visitors on a spectacular journey through time, right into the heart of bustling city scenes, impressive villas and sandy arenas where brave gladiators are celebrated for their heroic deeds. Using modern technology, the history of Pompeii is brought to life in a playful way and becomes an experience for all the senses. Captivating virtual reality experiences allow visitors to literally immerse themselves in the magnificent city and witness a civilization that was of fundamental importance to human progress.