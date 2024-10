Alaba optimistic: “I notice every day that …”

The 32-year-old emphasized that he didn't want to rush things on his way back. "I haven't set myself a time limit of a month sooner or later," said the Viennese. "I want to come back at 100 percent." Alaba is encouraged by the latest developments. "I really notice every day or from week to week that I'm making progress, that I'm feeling better and that I'm getting closer to my goal," said the central defender.