Waldherr drives for his father’s legacy

"I'd like to take the number 1 spot with me to the finish," nods Waldherr. He is three points short of securing the runner-up title in the Citroën Rally2 at the finale. What is more important: the home win or the runner-up? "Both weigh the same." But: "My father took three overall victories in the championship, but he never managed it at home," the 30-year-old recalls his dad Andi, who passed away in 2011, "so a home win would also have an emotional value."