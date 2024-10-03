Tracking down the cause
Drinking water: all-clear for the east of Klagenfurt
According to the health authorities, clean, safe drinking water has been available to around 70,000 residents again since Thursday. The trail of contamination leads to the west of Klagenfurt.
On Thursday, the health authorities lifted the recommendation to boil drinking water for a large part of the east of Klagenfurt - in addition to the areas of the city that had already been cleared. Specifically, this affects Ebenthal, large areas of St. Ruprecht, St. Peter, the eastern part of the Völkermarkt suburb and Welzenegg. This means that drinking water can now be used again without hesitation.
This means that around 70,000 Klagenfurt residents can once again enjoy drinking water of the usual quality, as officially announced. Parallel to the all-clear, however, the flushing and investigation of the causes through sampling and system checks of wells and pumping stations will continue at full speed. At www.stw.at /trinkwasser you can check whether your home address falls within one of the approved areas.
Contamination: trail leads to the west
Officials assure us that the results of the water samples show that the contamination is continuously decreasing. Nevertheless, flushing and sampling will continue. The aim is to release further parts of the city as quickly as possible and to continue to ensure the water quality in the areas that have already been released.
Intensive work is also being carried out to investigate the causes. However, there are growing suspicions that the source of the contamination is probably to be found in the west of Klagenfurt, more precisely in the greater Feschnig, St. Martin and Waidmannsdorf area.
Free drinking water supply
The city, STW and the Austrian Armed Forces will continue to provide free water on the exhibition grounds every day from 8 am to 8 pm. The supply will be maintained until drinking water can be consumed again without restriction in the entire city area.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
