No more separation
From 2025, cans will also be allowed in plastic waste
Waste collection will be standardized. This will also bring changes in Burgenland, where metal and plastic packaging will then be disposed of together in the yellow bag.
A survey commissioned by the Association of Austrian Waste Management Companies (VOEB) shows that 85 percent of Austrians pay attention to waste separation. The people of Burgenland are also known as diligent waste separators, although waste separation could be better in residential buildings and for bulky waste. In the coming year, there will be major changes to waste collection in households.
New deposit system
The introduction of the deposit system for disposable drinks bottles and cans should greatly reduce the volume of waste. "We expect this to reduce the amount of metal and lightweight packaging collected by around 20 percent if there is a 25 cent deposit per return in future," predicts Johann Janisch, Managing Director of the Burgenland Waste Association. For this reason - but not only for this reason - plastic and metal packaging - such as pet food cans and sausage or cheese packaging - will be allowed to be placed together in the yellow bag from January 2025.
The new system should result in a higher collection volume. This will hopefully help to conserve resources and protect the climate.
Sorting plants separate metal and plastic
Some federal states have already made the switch. Now it is also Burgenland's turn. For many, the question arises as to why materials that had to be strictly separated for years are suddenly allowed to be mixed again. The reasons are obvious. "The sorting plants can now separate metal and plastic without much effort," explains Janisch.
There is also good news when it comes to waste disposal fees, as the Burgenland Waste Association (BMV) is likely to forego a fee increase in 2025 for the 22nd time in a row, despite the deep red figures in its balance sheet. However, the association's assembly still has to give its approval at the end of November.
