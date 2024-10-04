From 2025, cans will also be allowed in plastic waste

New deposit system

The introduction of the deposit system for disposable drinks bottles and cans should greatly reduce the volume of waste. "We expect this to reduce the amount of metal and lightweight packaging collected by around 20 percent if there is a 25 cent deposit per return in future," predicts Johann Janisch, Managing Director of the Burgenland Waste Association. For this reason - but not only for this reason - plastic and metal packaging - such as pet food cans and sausage or cheese packaging - will be allowed to be placed together in the yellow bag from January 2025.