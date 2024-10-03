Excellent regional
Regionality in the fields and forests
Carinthia's farmers and foresters not only ensure warm parlors and full plates, but also regional diversity.
Every day, more than 18,000 agricultural and forestry businesses in Carinthia ensure that the population is supplied with the best local food. The farmers not only provide us with regional food, but also with their forestry products. They ensure that the country's living rooms are heated and thus also make an important contribution to the local economy.
Carinthian farmers and foresters are the symbol of regionality. They produce the highest quality and live sustainability.
Siegfried Huber, LWK-Präsident
"Our farmers and foresters are the symbol of regionality. They produce the highest quality and live sustainability. They guarantee the supply of high-quality food, the valuable raw material wood and they take care of our unique landscape," says Siegfried Huber, President of the Chamber of Agriculture. And they also fulfill an important educational mission. First and foremost are the seminar farmers, whose school workshops "My food - my future" were among the winners of the last "excellent regional" award. Together with the Wirtschaftsgemeinschaft Mittelkärnten and the "Biotop Blühendes Lavanttal", the women farmers were on the podium.
Facts & Figures
Nominate your company, your project or your association in one of the "excellent regional" categories. The first three places in each category will be awarded. In addition, the winners receive a comprehensive report in the "Kronen Zeitung" and on www.krone.at.
The following categories are available:
- Sustainability in the region, quality of life and living together
- Carinthia digital
- Tourism & Gastronomy
- Agriculture & Forestry
- Health & Care
- Environmental protection and energy
- Start-up scene
- New ideas for the development of the regions
Once again this year, we are looking for regional projects on the subject of agriculture and forestry.
