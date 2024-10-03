Regionality in the fields and forests

"Our farmers and foresters are the symbol of regionality. They produce the highest quality and live sustainability. They guarantee the supply of high-quality food, the valuable raw material wood and they take care of our unique landscape," says Siegfried Huber, President of the Chamber of Agriculture. And they also fulfill an important educational mission. First and foremost are the seminar farmers, whose school workshops "My food - my future" were among the winners of the last "excellent regional" award. Together with the Wirtschaftsgemeinschaft Mittelkärnten and the "Biotop Blühendes Lavanttal", the women farmers were on the podium.