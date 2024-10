Puch part ways with coach Jukic with immediate effect

Schwaiger always emphasized how devoted Jukic is to his job. The 39-year-old, who is also professionally involved in Schwaiger's company HCS, only took over from Andreas Fötschl last winter and ended his active career at the same time. Even after a slow start to the season, it was said: "It's not the coach's fault!" But: Perhaps the passionate ex-professional overreached himself in the end. The official reason for his departure: Jukic no longer had the best relationship with the team.