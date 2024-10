German woman crashes her car into the Loisach in Ehrwald

The accident occurred at kilometer 9.6. The young woman was driving on the B 187 towards Germany. For unknown reasons, she left the road and crashed into the bed of the stream running parallel to the Loisach.



The car came to a halt lying on its driver's side. The driver was rescued by the Lermoos fire department and then taken to Garmisch hospital by the ambulance service for medical assessment. However, the woman had obviously not suffered any injuries.