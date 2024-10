Guido Burgstaller: “We deserved to win!”

Louis Schaub (Rapid double goalscorer): "I'm very happy that we took the three points today, over 90 minutes it was deserved. We scored two more goals for offside and had one or two good chances. It was a big weight off my shoulders, it took me a while to score my first goal. I'm pleased that I was able to help the team like that. It was a great win, everyone did a great job, so now we can enjoy the evening."