Foreign Office summons Iran’s representative to report

The Israeli ambassador to Austria, David Roet, hopes that in addition to bilateral condemnation, Austria will "continue to work with like-minded partner countries to condemn Iranian aggression in multilateral forums and relevant organizations such as the EU and the UN (including an independent declaration by the members of the Security Council)". In a press statement in the evening, Roet said: "The international community should hold Iran fully responsible for this dangerous escalation." He also called for tougher sanctions, including the classification of the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organization.