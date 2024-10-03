After complaint: Fences fall, campers stay

Complaints ignored

Johann Müllner had thrown in the towel because one of the last residents of the village of Hagenau, which became a resettlement zone after the Danube floods of 2002 and 2013, filed a complaint with the Directorate for Internal Affairs and Municipal Affairs (IKD). The tenor was that the mayor had ignored complaints about the non-conforming use of the properties from which the residents had moved away and the houses had been demolished.