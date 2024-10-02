Vorteilswelt
"EuregioDramaLab"

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 14:42

The "EuregioDramaLab" offers a cross-border platform for scenic writing. Thomas Posch convinced the jury with his project "Radio Brenner". 

The Tiroler Landestheater, Vereinigte Bühnen Bozen and Centrale Fies launched the cross-border and multidisciplinary "EuregioDramaLab" project in the 2023/24 season to strengthen artistic collaboration with the support of the Euregio. For the first time, authors with a connection to the Euregio can take part in this multilingual project for dramatic writing. Applications were possible until August 31. Now the three creative minds who were selected by a jury in an open call in the summer on the basis of their submitted ideas or texts have been chosen and will receive a prize of 2500 euros.

We were overwhelmed by the quality and diversity of the projects submitted. It was a pleasure to be able to choose from such a high-caliber selection.

Elisabeth Schack

Elisabeth Schack, co-director of drama at the Tiroler Landestheater, project manager and member of the jury, was delighted: "We were overwhelmed by the quality and diversity of the projects submitted. It was a pleasure to be able to choose from such a high-caliber selection." The jury, consisting of representatives from the three participating institutions and three mentors, recently selected the two winners: Thomas Posch (Tyrol), Maria Christina Hilber (South Tyrol) and Laura Venturini (Trentino).

When it was cool to listen to forbidden radio stations
Thomas Posch, 42-year-old vegetable farmer, qualified nurse and author of his own cabaret programs from the rural Hall district of Heiligkreuz, dedicates his writing project to the history of the former pirate radio station "Radio Brenner", which crossed both legal and technical boundaries in the 1980s, as Posch explains in an interview with "Krone".

Author Thomas Posch is dedicated to the pirate radio culture.
Why? Because broadcasting was a state monopoly in Germany and Austria at the time - unlike in Italy. As a result, in the 1970s and early 1980s, Sterzing, the "northernmost Italian city", became home to various radio stations that broadcast to the north. Among these was "Radio Brenner/Südtirol 1", which broadcast far beyond the province of Tyrol and into southern Bavaria. Initially, by the way, from a transmitter near the summit of the Flatschspitze at an altitude of around 2500 meters, about three kilometers south of the Brenner Pass.

The music selection was a colorful mixture of current titles and oldies, a popular request concert.

Thomas Posch

"Telephone network was partially blocked"
 Posch, who has also been nominated for the Austrian Cabaret Prize, recounts the following incident from this time of pirate radio stations, which is hard to imagine today: "The music selection was a colorful mix of current titles and oldies, a popular request concert. You could call in and request songs, most of which were then played. The number of callers was so high that the telephone network in Sterzing was blocked at times."

Hubert Berger
