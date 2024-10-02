The Tiroler Landestheater, Vereinigte Bühnen Bozen and Centrale Fies launched the cross-border and multidisciplinary "EuregioDramaLab" project in the 2023/24 season to strengthen artistic collaboration with the support of the Euregio. For the first time, authors with a connection to the Euregio can take part in this multilingual project for dramatic writing. Applications were possible until August 31. Now the three creative minds who were selected by a jury in an open call in the summer on the basis of their submitted ideas or texts have been chosen and will receive a prize of 2500 euros.