Constant rain! Will the Sturm game float away?

Klagenfurt already made sure at the beginning of the week that the pitch in the former European Championship arena will actually last until kick-off (if it dries out a bit). "On Monday, the pitch was prepared with small holes so that the water can run off better," says Haller. Pre-commissioning is out of the question for the time being. "The referees will only be informed if things get really critical. It doesn't look like that now."