Champions League hit

Constant rain! Will the Sturm game float away?

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 13:36

SK Sturm visit Klagenfurt on Wednesday evening (9pm) and set their sights on the hunt for points in the Champions League against FC Brugge. Problem: The skies over Klagenfurt have long since opened all the floodgates. Is the game in danger? You can find everything you need to know about the hit party in the free "Krone" ePaper magazine.

The weather forecasts are horrible, the weather god is probably not a soccer fan. Apart from rain, there's nothing in Carinthia's capital at the moment. When Sturm's opponents FC Brugge took a relaxed stroll around the Lindwurm in the morning, the Belgian top players remained dry. From early midday, however, everyone in Klagenfurt got (and still gets) wet. Including the pitch at the Wörthersee Arena, of course.

"As things stand, we can play as normal," reported Sturm's head of media Stefan Haller, reassuring the fans. For them, of course, the journey will be anything but optimal in these inhospitable conditions. The "Krone" (see article below) has put together some important tips on how to get there.

Klagenfurt already made sure at the beginning of the week that the pitch in the former European Championship arena will actually last until kick-off (if it dries out a bit). "On Monday, the pitch was prepared with small holes so that the water can run off better," says Haller. Pre-commissioning is out of the question for the time being. "The referees will only be informed if things get really critical. It doesn't look like that now."

Porträt von Georg Kallinger
Georg Kallinger
