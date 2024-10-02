ICE Hockey League
Champions Salzburg are once again on the right track
The Eisbullen are still without a point in the ICE Hockey League in front of their home fans, and today they host Pustertal at the Volksgarten.In recent years, Salzburg have always started a new season with a lot of power, and things are looking good so far in this one too.Three cracks return to the squad.
The Eisbullen started the new ICE Hockey League season with a shootout loss and two wins.
We are happy about the last two wins, but not yet where we want to be.
Verteidiger Philipp Wimmer
If Salzburg beat Pustertal today (19.15), we can once again talk about a good start. The three-point rule was introduced in the 2015/16 season and the Bulls struggled at times in the beginning, but that has changed in recent seasons and the cracks are really keen to get going.
The champions are also on the right track this season. Especially in front of their own fans, where the visitors have failed to score any points in the past two games. "We're happy about the last two wins, but we're not yet where we want to be. That means implementing our own style of play better, sticking to the system more," says Philipp Wimmer. The fit Kickert, Sinn and Thaler can help with this.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
