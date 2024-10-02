Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Place in parliament fixed

FPÖ leader Haimbuchner cleared the polls with preferential votes

Nachrichten
02.10.2024 08:53

He has no intention of entering parliament, but he still scored big: in the National Council elections on Sunday, the FPÖ's Deputy Leader Manfred Haimbuchner received thousands of preferential votes. This would guarantee him a seat in the House of Representatives. But is he really going to Vienna? 

0 Kommentare

Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner received exactly 12,370 preferential votes. A seat in the House of Representatives would therefore be fixed by law, but he will forego it and stay in Upper Austria.

It is customary for the FPÖ to fill empty places on the lists with prominent names - and so state party secretary Michael Gruber also entered the race for preferential votes. He received an impressive 4,773 votes in the Traunviertel constituency - although not all votes (ballot cards from other federal states) have been counted.

Claudia Plakolm from "Woiding" received the most preferential votes in Upper Austria. (Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)
Claudia Plakolm from "Woiding" received the most preferential votes in Upper Austria.
(Bild: APA/GEORG HOCHMUTH)

The absolute record holder is ÖVP politician Claudia Plakolm
However, the record holder comes from the ÖVP: according to the unofficial Upper Austrian final result, State Secretary Claudia Plakolm received exactly 15,893 preferential votes, significantly more than her black colleague August Wöginger, who received 8434 votes in the state and regional constituency.

Johanna Jachs (ÖVP) received 4611 preferential votes. That is too few for her to enter parliament. However, she still has a chance: if Plakolm joins the government, a seat will become vacant. Jachs would move up. (Bild: Parlamentsdirektion/Thomas Topf)
Johanna Jachs (ÖVP) received 4611 preferential votes. That is too few for her to enter parliament. However, she still has a chance: if Plakolm joins the government, a seat will become vacant. Jachs would move up.
(Bild: Parlamentsdirektion/Thomas Topf)

Preferential vote list reveals secret about Wels city leader Rabl
And what else? With 4611 votes, Johanna Jachs from Freistadt did not receive enough support to overtake the first-ranked candidate on the Mühlviertel list. The same applies to Elisabeth Feichtinger from Altmünster, who received 3752 votes. Green state councillor Stefan Kaineder received 1341 preferential votes on the state list, MFG leader Joachim Aigner 210 on the Innviertel regional list and 56 on the state list. The Corona Party's dream has thus finally been shattered.

Andreas Leonhard Knut Rabl won 188 votes. (Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)
Andreas Leonhard Knut Rabl won 188 votes.
(Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel)

A look at Wels: city leader Andreas Rabl received 188 votes. However, the evaluation reveals something much more interesting, namely his second and third first names: Leonhard and Knut.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Robert Loy
Robert Loy
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf