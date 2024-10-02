FPÖ leader Haimbuchner cleared the polls with preferential votes

Preferential vote list reveals secret about Wels city leader Rabl

And what else? With 4611 votes, Johanna Jachs from Freistadt did not receive enough support to overtake the first-ranked candidate on the Mühlviertel list. The same applies to Elisabeth Feichtinger from Altmünster, who received 3752 votes. Green state councillor Stefan Kaineder received 1341 preferential votes on the state list, MFG leader Joachim Aigner 210 on the Innviertel regional list and 56 on the state list. The Corona Party's dream has thus finally been shattered.