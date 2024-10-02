Place in parliament fixed
FPÖ leader Haimbuchner cleared the polls with preferential votes
He has no intention of entering parliament, but he still scored big: in the National Council elections on Sunday, the FPÖ's Deputy Leader Manfred Haimbuchner received thousands of preferential votes. This would guarantee him a seat in the House of Representatives. But is he really going to Vienna?
Deputy Governor Manfred Haimbuchner received exactly 12,370 preferential votes. A seat in the House of Representatives would therefore be fixed by law, but he will forego it and stay in Upper Austria.
It is customary for the FPÖ to fill empty places on the lists with prominent names - and so state party secretary Michael Gruber also entered the race for preferential votes. He received an impressive 4,773 votes in the Traunviertel constituency - although not all votes (ballot cards from other federal states) have been counted.
The absolute record holder is ÖVP politician Claudia Plakolm
However, the record holder comes from the ÖVP: according to the unofficial Upper Austrian final result, State Secretary Claudia Plakolm received exactly 15,893 preferential votes, significantly more than her black colleague August Wöginger, who received 8434 votes in the state and regional constituency.
Preferential vote list reveals secret about Wels city leader Rabl
And what else? With 4611 votes, Johanna Jachs from Freistadt did not receive enough support to overtake the first-ranked candidate on the Mühlviertel list. The same applies to Elisabeth Feichtinger from Altmünster, who received 3752 votes. Green state councillor Stefan Kaineder received 1341 preferential votes on the state list, MFG leader Joachim Aigner 210 on the Innviertel regional list and 56 on the state list. The Corona Party's dream has thus finally been shattered.
A look at Wels: city leader Andreas Rabl received 188 votes. However, the evaluation reveals something much more interesting, namely his second and third first names: Leonhard and Knut.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
