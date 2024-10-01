21-year-old injured
Several traffic accidents kept the emergency services in Tyrol on their toes on Tuesday! For example, a local man (21) nodded off briefly at the wheel of his car on the Inntal freeway and crashed into the central reservation. He was seriously injured.
The 21-year-old was driving his car on the Inntalautobahn towards Kufstein at around 11.15 a.m. on Tuesday. "Near Weer, the man drove too far to the left and hit the center guardrail, according to his own statements, due to microsleep," said the police. The car then skidded back onto the road and came to a halt in the middle of the two lanes, badly damaged. The Austrian was taken to the hospital in Schwaz by the ambulance service for a check-up. "The A12 was only passable in one lane in the area of the accident scene for the duration of the accident investigation," said the police.
Crashed into truck with motorcycle
Shortly after 4 pm, there was a crash in Kirchberg in Tirol (Kitzbühel district). Because a 37-year-old German man braked hard in his car and a lorry driver behind him for unknown reasons, a local man (63) crashed his motorcycle into the rear of the lorry, overturned and fell from the vehicle. The 63-year-old was taken to hospital in Kufstein with serious injuries.
