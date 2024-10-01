The 21-year-old was driving his car on the Inntalautobahn towards Kufstein at around 11.15 a.m. on Tuesday. "Near Weer, the man drove too far to the left and hit the center guardrail, according to his own statements, due to microsleep," said the police. The car then skidded back onto the road and came to a halt in the middle of the two lanes, badly damaged. The Austrian was taken to the hospital in Schwaz by the ambulance service for a check-up. "The A12 was only passable in one lane in the area of the accident scene for the duration of the accident investigation," said the police.