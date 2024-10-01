"Live in Salzburg"
Youth concerts want to conquer the old town in 2025
Off to the old town - that is the designated goal for the next edition of the "Live in Salzburg" concert series. This year, the festival took place at nine venues around the old town: in the Nonntal University Park, in the NaWi amphitheater and in the Zwergerlgarten. The highlights were the concerts in the Volksgarten.
A tough job for youth representatives
Every day, 5000 children, young people and adults flocked to the park. "There were only 5,000 for the main bands in the evening, i.e. Avec, the Steaming Satellites or Bibiza - there were certainly more visitors over the course of the day," Lukas Hartmann says.
The City of Salzburg's youth officer is the main coordinator of the free festival. His last vacation was in November - since then he has put his heart and soul into the new edition of the former "Live in the Park" festival. Organizing bands, clarifying venues, obtaining permits, coordinating staff, hiring security: a tough job!
300,000 euros earmarked again
City Councillor Andrea Brandtner (SPÖ) says she is very satisfied with the 40,000 visitors to over 50 events on 39 days at nine venues. In addition, 82 Salzburg bands registered for the Band Contest. And 40 DJs for the DJ contest.
The city is investing a total of 300,000 euros in the event. "Admission is free, there are consumption-free zones, everything is barrier-free. The city needs this and you can see that the young people have gratefully accepted it," explains Patrick Pfeifenberger, Head of Department 3 in the City Council, Social Affairs. And he adds with a smug undertone: "Because young people assume that there is only trouble at such events: There were no fights, no excesses, no drug-related deaths."
Not at Residenzplatz, but in the old town
The same budget has been reserved for next year. But they want to expand into the old town. Holzmann: "It won't be Residenzplatz! I can't say anything more specific yet, but I have a few places in mind where concerts for up to 800, maybe 2000 people could take place." The program should be similar to this year's: Well-known main bands, lots of smaller concerts, band contests, DJ sets and workshops.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.