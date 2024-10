Apartment in Favoriten was ablaze with flames

Twelve residents attended to by rescue services

According to spokesman Christian Feiler, the Florianis fought the inferno with an extinguishing line from the outside and one from the stairwell. At the same time, colleagues used a turntable ladder to search the completely smoke-filled façade for residents at the windows. While the occupant had to be taken to hospital with smoke inhalation, a total of twelve people were cared for by the rescue team, four of whom were given oxygen. After one and a half hours, the fire was put out.