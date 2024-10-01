Automatically saved design

Vorteilswelt
After merger in January

Nachrichten
01.10.2024 09:35

The turquoise-colored e-scooters from the provider Tier will soon be given a new livery, while the brand itself will disappear. Following the takeover by Dutch-French competitor Dott in January of this year, the vehicles will be uniformly painted in the Dott design in future, as the company announced.

The Tier app will also be switched off. Users will have to switch to the Dott platform. "We surveyed a lot of customers and noticed that brand awareness of Dott is stronger across all 21 countries," Philipp Haas, Managing Director for the German, Austrian and Swiss markets, told the German Press Agency.

Only in Germany is Tier better known. However: "In Germany, we have noticed that branding or the brand is not as relevant," emphasized Haas. For users, the focus is on the reliability of the range and availability of vehicles. The changeover is set to begin in Germany in mid-October and will be completed in a few weeks.

Merger took place in January
Dott and Tier merged in January. Dott is particularly well represented in the Benelux countries and France, while Tier was particularly active in German-speaking countries. In addition to e-scooters, the vehicle portfolio also includes e-bikes. Tier divested itself of the conventional rental bike business following the Dott takeover. E-mopeds have also not been part of the range for some time.

The e-scooter market is considered highly competitive. After a strong growth phase in the first few years following approval in 2019, companies are now focusing on saving money and profitability. Nevertheless, Haas assumes that the consolidation of the market is not yet complete. "We already believe that there will be further mergers," he emphasized. "But we will not be involved in that."

There were no further large-scale job cuts at Dott and Tier as a result of the merger, he said. Tier had cut almost 200 jobs in 2022 as part of the strategic changeover to greater profitability. Dott aims to be in the black before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization this year.

