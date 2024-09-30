Victim was in a coma
“Didn’t want to hit, just wanted to talk”
Seven young people sit in front of the judge in Salzburg provincial court on Monday after an act of violence at Bischofshofen train station. One of the victims was in a coma for three days after the brawl: because he had hit his head on the concrete. A girl was involved in the background.
All seven defendants are between 15 and 19 years old and are friends. All of them grew up in Pongau and all but one were born here. Only the passports are different: twice Austria, twice Serbia and once each Bosnia, Turkey and Slovenia. And all seven innocent young people - three of whom are in custody - will have to face the charge of intentional grievous bodily harm with permanent consequences in the regional court on Monday.
Victim hit his head on the floor - unconscious
The background to the case was the act of violence on a platform at Bischofshofen station on June 23rd, which made waves across the country, especially as one of the three victims was in an artificial deep sleep for three days after the incident - due to severe head injuries. According to the public prosecutor, the young man had "hit his head on the floor unconscious" after receiving blows.
The prosecutor believes that everyone was at least involved in the crime, whether physically or mentally. A defense lawyer described the whole thing as a "dispensable brawl between louts".
ÖBB cameras recorded the violent scenes
The lawyers criticized the fact that the victim, of all people, was the first to become violent. Some complained that the accused had lost their apprenticeship because they were in custody.
So why do you need eleven people to talk?
Vorsitzende Richterin Christina Bayrhammer zum 16-Jährigen
The court played footage from the ÖBB cameras: a brawl between around 15 young people with punches and kicks could be seen. And also how the victim was pulled to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. The tumult was triggered by a phone call: a girl apparently felt harassed by the three men - including the victim - and called her ex, the second defendant. "That's why I spoke to him," said the 16-year-old. He therefore called his friends together, but also emphasized: "I didn't want to hit him, I just wanted to clear things up. With words, not with fists." The judge wondered: "And why do you need eleven people to talk?"
After a hearing lasting several hours, the trial was adjourned until Friday without a verdict.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.