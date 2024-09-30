“Didn’t want to hit, just wanted to talk”

The court played footage from the ÖBB cameras: a brawl between around 15 young people with punches and kicks could be seen. And also how the victim was pulled to the ground and hit his head on the pavement. The tumult was triggered by a phone call: a girl apparently felt harassed by the three men - including the victim - and called her ex, the second defendant. "That's why I spoke to him," said the 16-year-old. He therefore called his friends together, but also emphasized: "I didn't want to hit him, I just wanted to clear things up. With words, not with fists." The judge wondered: "And why do you need eleven people to talk?"