Drug driver hid between two cars

As if he had disappeared from the face of the earth

He then continued his escape on foot. The officers also took up the pursuit on foot, but initially lost sight of the driver. A short time later, however, they discovered the driver lying on the ground, hidden between vehicles parked on a company site. It turned out that the driver did not have a valid driving license, as his license had already been temporarily confiscated. In addition, clear symptoms of drug impairment were detected in the driver. The driver was prohibited from continuing to drive and the vehicle keys were taken away temporarily.