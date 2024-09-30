Escape from police
Drug driver hid between two cars
A conspicuously jerky turning maneuver put the police in Steyr on the trail of a drugged driver on Monday. The patrol wanted to stop the 31-year-old, but the man accelerated and fled. In the end, he was found lying on the ground between two cars.
The 31-year-old from Maria Neustift was driving his car on the B115 coming from Steyr in the direction of Dietach at around 10.20 am. When he noticed a police patrol in oncoming traffic, he suddenly steered his vehicle to the left into the driveway of the shopping center there. Due to the conspicuous driving maneuver, the driver was given clearly visible signs to stop in order to carry out a driver and vehicle check.
Dangerous escape
Despite clear signs to stop, the driver turned his vehicle around and drove back onto the B115 towards Dietach in an extremely dangerous manner. The 31-year-old then drove through a red traffic light at a significantly excessive speed and disregarded the right of way several times, endangering other road users. After a short pursuit, the driver stopped and jumped out of his vehicle.
As if he had disappeared from the face of the earth
He then continued his escape on foot. The officers also took up the pursuit on foot, but initially lost sight of the driver. A short time later, however, they discovered the driver lying on the ground, hidden between vehicles parked on a company site. It turned out that the driver did not have a valid driving license, as his license had already been temporarily confiscated. In addition, clear symptoms of drug impairment were detected in the driver. The driver was prohibited from continuing to drive and the vehicle keys were taken away temporarily.
