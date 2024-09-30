Mandate from the ÖVP goes to the FPÖ for the time being

The SPÖ currently has 41 seats, the NEOS have 18 and the Greens 16. In percentage terms, the FPÖ has 28.8 percent according to the preliminary results including the postal vote forecast, while the ÖVP has 26.3 percent. The SPÖ remains at 21.1 percent, as do the NEOS at 9.2 percent and the Greens at 8.3 percent. The small parties that failed to make it into the parliament also remain unchanged.



