Monday election maps

Mandate from the ÖVP goes to the FPÖ for the time being

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 19:14

The counting of the absentee ballots on Monday brought a small change. One seat will be transferred from the ÖVP to the FPÖ - at least for the time being; the remaining postal votes will be counted on Thursday.

The vote shares including the postal vote forecast remain the same, including the first digit after the decimal point. As the ÖVP is losing some votes in absolute terms, it is likely to lose its 52nd mandate, while the FPÖ will gain one and thus reach 57 seats. The fluctuation margin until Thursday is still 0.2 percentage points. It is therefore possible that the ÖVP will ultimately retain the mandate.

The SPÖ currently has 41 seats, the NEOS have 18 and the Greens 16. In percentage terms, the FPÖ has 28.8 percent according to the preliminary results including the postal vote forecast, while the ÖVP has 26.3 percent. The SPÖ remains at 21.1 percent, as do the NEOS at 9.2 percent and the Greens at 8.3 percent. The small parties that failed to make it into the parliament also remain unchanged.

Here you can see the results of the National Council election.

New procedure for polling cards
On Sunday, for the first time in a National Council election, the majority of absentee ballots were counted. There is talk of around 80 percent of the cards issued, but experience shows that around five percent are not used at all. The final result will be known on Thursday.

The voter turnout is 78 percent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Folgen Sie uns auf