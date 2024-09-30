Vorteilswelt
For the 6th wedding anniversary

Gwyneth Paltrow: Hot bikini kisses for her husband

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 18:00

Gwyneth Paltrow celebrated her sixth wedding anniversary with lots of love - and a special snapshot. 

0 Kommentare

The Hollywood beauty has now shared a picture on Instagram in which she can be seen smooching her husband Brad Falchuk.

Bikini kisses for Paltrow's husband
During this intimate gesture, they are both sitting on a stand-up paddle board floating in a lake. Paltrow is wearing a black bikini, her husband a pair of white swim shorts.

Paltrow only commented on the romantic kiss photo with the number 6, as the actress and the producer are celebrating their sixth wedding anniversary. And the fact that the two are still as in love as they were on the first day is something that everyone can see on this anniversary.

Fans go into raptures
"Just a couple of teenagers in love," one fan had to smile. Another commented: "I wish you a life full of love, health and continued development together."

"My favorite couple ever!!!" enthused another.

Married for the second time
Gwyneth Paltrow said yes to Brad Falchuk in 2018. The actress was previously married to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin for 13 years. The couple divorced in 2016.

The actress's marriage to the singer resulted in their children Apple (20) and Moses (18). 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

