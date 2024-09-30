Ocean warming: pace has doubled since 2005

Unprecedented loss of sea ice

The Copernicus report also describes an unprecedented loss of sea ice and an increase in the heat stored in the ocean. In 2023, more than 20 percent of the world's ocean surfaces experienced a severe or extreme heat wave. These heatwaves also lasted longer than in the past. The average maximum duration of marine heatwaves has doubled from 20 days to 40 days since 2008, according to the report.