A clear statement
Tickets too expensive! LASK fans announce boycott
The hard core of LASK fans want to boycott Linz's European Cup home games this season due to ticket prices.
As the umbrella organization "Landstrassler" announced on their website, they see this as a clear message to the club management of the Conference League participant. The decision "applies to all European Cup home games in the future until a significant price reduction on standing and seating to European standards is visible", the statement read.
As the supporters wrote, they had already repeatedly drawn attention to what they felt were excessively high prices for home tickets.
"We are no longer prepared to ..."
"Let's be honest: we should have pulled the emergency brake much earlier and stopped playing the game - at the latest when the prices for this year's 3-seater season tickets became known. Apparently, however, it took the additional shock of the pricing of the individual tickets for long-suffering fans like us to finally come to the conclusion: We are no longer prepared to attend matches in the stadium at these prices, which exclude many LASKla from attending matches for economic reasons alone," reads a statement from the fan scene.
Comparison with Rapid
While LASK charges 68 euros per match for a seat on the long side, SK Rapid, for example, which also plays in the Conference League, charges almost half that amount. The cheapest three-seat ticket for the games against Djurgarden next Thursday, Cercle Brugge (November 7) and Vikingur Reykjavik (December 19) costs 112 euros. In the case of the Viennese, this is also around half the price for the three home games.
The "Landstrassler" continues: "A family with two children would pay around €160 per game in the family sector - just for admission with a 3-seater season ticket. This is simply unaffordable for many and categorically excludes LASKla and potential LASKla (and sponsors) of tomorrow."
The fan collective also recommended not to buy a "subscription plus" for the coming season, which includes an obligation to buy European Cup tickets at a reduced price.
