“Largest refugee movement in Lebanon’s history”

Ground offensive: Is Israel now falling into a trap?

There can only be a diplomatic solution to the current conflict with Israel: "There is no choice for us but diplomacy," explained Grandi. But ceasefire negotiations are currently being wiped off the table by the Israeli government. There is growing concern that Israel's army could launch a ground offensive in the south of the neighboring country. Following the killing of Nasrallah, Israel's army chief Herzi Halevi hinted at this possibility on Saturday. He had approved plans for the northern command of the armed forces. "Challenging days lie ahead," he said. The Israeli army is "on high alert, both defensively and offensively, on all fronts". It is prepared for what comes next.