Her Royal Hotness 2.0
Princess Maria-Olympia with a big Pippa moment
Pippa moment in Athens: Just like Princess Kate's sister, Princess Maria-Olympia almost stole the show at Princess Theodora of Greece's wedding to Matthew Kumar at the weekend.
Since the weekend, Princess Maria-Olympia of Greece and Denmark has been celebrated as "Her Royal Hotness 2.0". The reason: the 28-year-old made several breathtaking appearances at Princess Theodora's wedding celebrations in Athens.
At the ceremony on the eve of the wedding, the bride's niece attracted everyone's attention in a silver dress, which she paired with silver sandals.
The princess then caused even more of a stir at the Royal Wedding on Saturday afternoon in the heart of Athens. As a bridesmaid, Maria-Olympia wore a blue silk dress by designer Celia Kritharioti, in which she looked so beautiful that her appearance was inevitably reminiscent of that of Pippa Middleton at Princess Kate's wedding to Prince William.
It is no coincidence that the daughter of Crown Prince Pavlos of Greece (57) and billionaire heiress Marie-Chantal Miller (55) has long been celebrated as one of the most beautiful princesses in Europe.
Celebrated as a fashion icon
This is not least due to the fact that Maria-Olympia is also a little star on Instagram and has received a lot of attention for her exquisite fashion taste. She has already graced the cover of "Elle" and posed for Bulgari, among others, and is a welcome guest at fashion shows.
The 28-year-old was born in New York and grew up in the UK. The princess felt at home on Instagram from an early age.
Her mother had already diligently fed her Instagram account with impressions from the life of her daughter and her four sons Konstantinos-Alexios, Achileas-Andreas, Odysseas-Kimon and Aristidis-Stavros.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
