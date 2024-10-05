Animals in search of a home

Muki (two years old) is an active and lively male dog who often doesn't know what to do with his energy. In addition, everyday life at the shelter stresses him out, making it difficult for him to calm down. We are looking for a home where he can finally settle down with active owners who will challenge him physically and mentally. Anyone interested can call 01/734 110 20 or email hundevergabe@tierquartier.at.