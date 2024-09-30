ChatGPT makers positive
OpenAI forecasts massive increase in turnover in 2025
The US software company OpenAI is forecasting an increase in revenue from an estimated 3.7 billion dollars in 2024 to 11.6 billion dollars (10.40 billion euros) in 2025. This was reported by several people familiar with the matter on Friday.
Losses are expected to be as high as five billion dollars this year, depending largely on computing power spending, which could change, one of the insiders added.
150 billion dollar valuation conceivable
The current funding round, which is in the form of convertible bonds, is expected to close by the end of next week and could value OpenAI at 150 billion dollars, cementing its status as one of the most valuable private companies in the world.
Thrive Capital, which also led OpenAI's previous funding round, is offering $1.2 billion from a combination of its own fund and a special purpose vehicle for smaller investors. Other investors in the new round include Microsoft, Apple, Nvidia and Khosla Ventures. Because Thrive Capital is investing more than a billion dollars, it will be the only investor to get the chance to invest another billion dollars at the same valuation next year if the AI company hits a certain revenue target, insiders said. Reuters was unable to determine the revenue target for Thrive associated with the option.
OpenAI's flagship product, ChatGPT, is expected to bring in $2.7 billion this year, a jump from $700 million in 2023. The chatbot service, which charges a $20 monthly fee, has about ten million paying users. Thrive and OpenAI declined to comment. The financial figures and details about Thrive's additional option were first reported by the New York Times on Friday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
