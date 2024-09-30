Blue plus in every municipality in Upper Austria

ÖVP made no gains anywhere

The situation for the ÖVP is completely different: The state governor's party lost in every single municipality. It recorded its biggest loss in Oberwang, where it fell by 26.13% to 37.24%. Even in its strongest municipality, Kaltenberg with 55.11%, the ÖVP lost 22.1 percentage points. In Walding, the home town of State Secretary Claudia Plakolm, there was also a drop of 9.74 percent. In Wolfern, the home of LH Thomas Stelzer, the party even lost 12.77 percentage points.