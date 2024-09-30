ÖVP lost everywhere
Blue plus in every municipality in Upper Austria
As always in national elections, Upper Austria voted in line with the national trend. While the Freedom Party made gains everywhere in Upper Austria, the ÖVP lost across the board in all municipalities. The "Krone" provides an overview of the parties' municipal hotspots.
"Upper Austria is blue", FPÖ state party leader Manfred Haimbuchner had already said after the EU elections at the beginning of June. A look at the map today shows: even after the National Council elections, our federal state is colored blue. The FPÖ was able to make gains in every Upper Austrian municipality - most notably in Höhnhart by 23.38 to 49.25 percent. However, St. Georgen am Fillmannsbach remains the blue stronghold with 53.26 percent.
ÖVP made no gains anywhere
The situation for the ÖVP is completely different: The state governor's party lost in every single municipality. It recorded its biggest loss in Oberwang, where it fell by 26.13% to 37.24%. Even in its strongest municipality, Kaltenberg with 55.11%, the ÖVP lost 22.1 percentage points. In Walding, the home town of State Secretary Claudia Plakolm, there was also a drop of 9.74 percent. In Wolfern, the home of LH Thomas Stelzer, the party even lost 12.77 percentage points.
Obertraun remains SPÖ stronghold
The beleaguered SPÖ was at least able to celebrate a gain of 7.65 percent in Geiersberg. In its stronghold of Obertraun (45.87 percent), it lost 1.14 percentage points. Ottensheim was once again the strongest municipality for the Greens with 19.12% - but they also lost a whopping 9.48 percentage points there. CO
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
