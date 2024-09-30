After 14th tournament win
“Don’t overrate it, but the direction is right”
"The last few months have been a difficult time for me," admitted Julia Grabher. The 28-year-old from Vorarlberg was all the more delighted that she was able to secure her first tournament win in Sardinia after her wrist surgery - but she doesn't want to overrate it.
"It's not just a great joy for me. It's also a huge relief," admitted Julia Grabher after winning the 14th title of her career at the ITF W35 tournament in Santa Margherita di Pula in Sardinia (Italy) - the first after her complicated wrist operation last fall.
The world no. 793 from Dornbirn, who had to fight her way through qualifying in Sardinia and had already played six matches before the final, did not get off to a good start in the final against Leonie Kung (Sz/ WTA no. 255). She lost the first set 3:6 after just 38 minutes. But Julia fought back impressively, as she had already done in the semi-final, and shot her opponent off the clay court 6:0 in the second set. Although Kung took a 2-0 lead in the decider, the former Austrian number one didn't allow her a single game after that and emerged as the 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 winner after 132 minutes of play.
A lot of uncertainty
"You can't overestimate the success, it was - in quotation marks - only a W35 tournament," said Grabher. "However, the past twelve months have been a difficult time for me with a lot of uncertainty. But this success is confirmation for me that I'm on the right track."
An important step, then. "It was good that I played seven matches in seven days, including the qualifiers," explained the 28-year-old. "It's the only way to get the necessary match fitness that I've been lacking recently." Grabher will play another tournament in Sardinia in the new week, but will not have to go through the qualifiers this time.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.