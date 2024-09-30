“Don’t overrate it, but the direction is right”

The world no. 793 from Dornbirn, who had to fight her way through qualifying in Sardinia and had already played six matches before the final, did not get off to a good start in the final against Leonie Kung (Sz/ WTA no. 255). She lost the first set 3:6 after just 38 minutes. But Julia fought back impressively, as she had already done in the semi-final, and shot her opponent off the clay court 6:0 in the second set. Although Kung took a 2-0 lead in the decider, the former Austrian number one didn't allow her a single game after that and emerged as the 3-6, 6-0, 6-2 winner after 132 minutes of play.