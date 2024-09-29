Kages recruits
Hundreds of nursing staff come from all over the world
Kages needs 600 new nursing staff every year. 137 have now been recruited from Tunisia, Colombia and other countries. The company plans to increase its international recruitment in future. This is the situation of a young Tunisian woman in Graz.
Hela Hammami speaks almost perfect German and sounds happy when she talks about her work at Graz University Hospital. "I've been working in internal medicine for a year, in the endocrinology ward," says the almost 30-year-old Tunisian. She is currently a nursing assistant, and her diploma in healthcare and nursing will be officially recognized in November.
Hela Hammami is one of 137 nurses from Tunisia, Colombia, the Philippines and many other countries who were recruited by hospital operator Kages international. 61 are already working in hospitals in Graz and Leoben, 72 are currently completing language courses and 20 more will start work by the end of the year. "We can't solve the nursing shortage problem with this alone, but it is one piece of the mosaic," says Thomas Bredenfeldt, HR Director at Kages.
We can't solve the nursing shortage problem with this alone, but it is one piece of the mosaic.
Thomas Bredenfeldt, Personaldirektor der Kages
Bild: www.christianjungwirth.com
"We would need 600 new nursing staff a year to maintain staffing levels. We hope to recruit around 100 a year from abroad in the long term." The nursing staff are recruited by external agencies and then invited to a virtual interview by a dedicated Kages staff unit before they can come here.
Not an easy decision
Hammami has settled in well in Graz, she says, even if she sometimes feels homesick. "The decision to come here was not easy. But the patients are very nice, they always ask how I learned German," says the nurse. "The dialect language was a challenge at the beginning. After all, we learned High German." Language level B1 is a prerequisite in addition to a bachelor's degree.
The "Stoasteirisch", says HR manager Bredenfeldt, comes with time. So far, he has received mainly positive feedback from patients. Hammami has also already made many friends, says the young woman, "and I've even tried skiing. That was great." She wants to stay.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.