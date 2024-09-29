Hundreds of nursing staff come from all over the world

Hela Hammami is one of 137 nurses from Tunisia, Colombia, the Philippines and many other countries who were recruited by hospital operator Kages international. 61 are already working in hospitals in Graz and Leoben, 72 are currently completing language courses and 20 more will start work by the end of the year. "We can't solve the nursing shortage problem with this alone, but it is one piece of the mosaic," says Thomas Bredenfeldt, HR Director at Kages.