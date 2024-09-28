Surprising features
These five radar assistants are coming to motorcycles
Bosch has developed five new radar-based assistance systems for motorcycles and one more. Four of the new functions will be presented in a KTM model in November 2024 and will then go into series production.
For example, Bosch is expanding the adaptive cruise control system to include a stop-and-go function. In future, adaptive cruise control will slow down to a standstill if necessary and can be reactivated at the touch of a button or by briefly accelerating.
Radar cruise control also when driving in a group
The ACC system has also been extended to include the new Group Ride Assist (GRA), which maintains speed even when driving in a group.
Spectacular distance function
Riding Distance Assist (RDA), which can be deactivated, regulates a predetermined distance to the vehicle in front even without cruise control and automatically reduces the speed if necessary and increases it again if required. The step towards Emergency Brake Assist is not far away - and Bosch is taking it. Emergency Break Assist (EBA) intervenes if a collision is imminent, even if the driver's braking pressure is too low.
Two further assistants take care of traffic behind. RCW (Rear Collision Warning) warns vehicles behind the motorcycle, for example by activating the hazard warning lights, if a rear-end collision is imminent, if the biker is overlooked or has to brake unexpectedly - be it when waiting at traffic lights, in a traffic jam or in moving traffic.
Rear Distance Warning (RDW), on the other hand, warns the motorcyclist on the display if a vehicle is following too closely behind.
Bosch assumes that the new systems could prevent one in six instead of one in seven two-wheeler accidents in Germany alone.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.