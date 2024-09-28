These Salzburgers want to join the National Council

Sepp Schellhorn has been with the Neos since the very beginning and is therefore the political veteran among Salzburg's top candidates. The 57-year-old was a member of the National Council from 2014 to 2021 and has been a member of parliament again since February after taking a break from politics. During his time out, he also joined the ranks of book authors and Youtubers. "I want to stand up for all employees and entrepreneurs so that they have ten percent more net from gross," says Schellhorn about his goals. A reform of federalism, the division of power between the federal government, provinces and municipalities, is also important to the entrepreneur from Goldegg. "I am in favor of federalism, but only if it is truly lived. What we have in Austria is that everyone is responsible for something, but no one is responsible for anything," criticizes Schellhorn.