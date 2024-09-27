Hypo Vorarlberg is pleased with strong profits

At EUR 58.4 million before taxes, the Landesbank's earnings as at June 30, 2024 were not only solid, but also 22.4 percent better than in the same period of the previous year. By contrast, the Group's total assets fell slightly to around EUR 15.2 billion (-3.6%). While demand for loans in the Corporate Customers segment was higher than in the previous year, Hypo Vorarlberg recorded a continuing downward trend in the Private Customers segment. This is primarily due to high interest rates and the uncertain economic situation. This is one of the reasons why many customers have increased loan loss provisions. On balance, risk provisions on loans and advances amounted to 14.3 million euros - compared to 4.2 million euros in the previous year. Current and savings deposits fell from 5.1 billion to 4.9 billion euros. Securitized liabilities remained constant at 7.6 billion euros.