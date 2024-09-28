Bayern vs Bayer Leverkusen, LIVE from 18:30

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany is looking forward to the clash. "It's an important game against perhaps the best team of the last twelve months," explained the Belgian. After scoring 20 goals in the last three games and a high-scoring start to Oktoberfest, Munich are looking to put a big dent in last season's league dominators. "We're playing at home against the champions and we want to win," said the 38-year-old, who is hoping that Manuel Neuer, who has been injured recently, will be in goal.