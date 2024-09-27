Orbán criticizes confidant for statements on 1956

The Fidesz politician also described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "irresponsible". He had "led his country into a defensive war" in which many people had already died. Hungary's leadership, on the other hand, had learned from the 1956 uprising against the former communist regime, which was put down by Soviet troops, that "you have to be very careful with the very precious lives of Hungarians. You cannot simply accuse others of this".