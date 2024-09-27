"Has made mistakes"
Orbán criticizes confidant for statements on 1956
Hungarian right-wing nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has criticized his political director Balázs Orbán. Speaking on state radio on Friday, the prime minister emphasized: "My political director made misleading statements in connection with the 1956 revolution and thus made a mistake."
The close Orbán confidant (he is not a relative of the head of government) had stated that Hungary would not defend itself militarily in the event of a Russian invasion. According to the prime minister, the Hungarian community stands on the ground of the 1956 revolution and has emerged from it. There would be no political community if it had not been for the heroes of 1956, the prime minister explained.
Orbán does not want "the Ukrainian-Russian war to be imposed on the memory of the freedom fighters of 1956, to whom we owe a debt of gratitude". Orbán had no doubts about the political views of Fidesz politicians, but it was important to avoid such misunderstandings.
Interview statement caused outrage
Balázs Orban had stated that the Hungarian government, unlike Ukraine, would not resist a foreign invasion. This interview statement in the pro-government portal "Mandiner" caused outrage. Balázs Orbán referred to the "experience" of the Hungarian uprising in 1956, which showed that resistance to an attack only brings suffering and death.
The Fidesz politician also described Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as "irresponsible". He had "led his country into a defensive war" in which many people had already died. Hungary's leadership, on the other hand, had learned from the 1956 uprising against the former communist regime, which was put down by Soviet troops, that "you have to be very careful with the very precious lives of Hungarians. You cannot simply accuse others of this".
Opposition calls for Orban confidant to resign
While Balázs Orbán claimed on Facebook that his words had been "twisted", calls for his resignation from the opposition are growing louder. According to Péter Magyar, chairman of the Respect and Freedom Party (TISZA), Balázs Orbán has humiliated many thousands of Hungarian freedom fighters who were prepared to sacrifice their lives for the freedom and independence of their country.
According to Ferenc Gyurcsány, the leader of the Democratic Coalition (DK), the political director's statement means that "the Orbán government would hand Hungary over to the Russians without resistance".
