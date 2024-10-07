The “Krone” makes you a princess

Day 1: Outbound flight to Los Angeles from Vienna, Zurich or Munich - including CO2 certificates for a climate-neutral trip Star photographer Guido Karp personally welcomes you there, invites you to stroll along the famous Santa Monica Pier and then to dinner. Overnight stay (all nights) in a high-quality hotel.

Day 2: After breakfast at the hotel, it's off to the famous Karpsche photo studio for Princess for one day deluxe: here you will be styled and coiffed exclusively and then staged by the master. Then it's off to the famous "The Sunset Restaurant" on Malibu beach for a sundowner and dinner.

Day 3: Sightseeing through Hollywood and Beverly Hills at your leisure.

Day 4: After breakfast together, transfer to Los Angeles airport and flight home to Vienna, Zurich or Munich.