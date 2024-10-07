Take part & win
The “Krone” makes you a princess
Haven't you ever dreamed of feeling like a princess for a day? The "Krone" and the famous before-and-after event "Princess for One Day" now make it possible! We are giving away a wonderful four-day mother-daughter trip to Hollywood, where star photographer Guido Karp will personally welcome the winners. Find out what awaits you there and how you can double your chance of winning here.
Hollywood and Los Angeles are places that stand for dreams - not only are films made here, but stories of glamor and success are also written. The famous Hollywood Boulevard with its stars on the Walk of Fame attracts visitors from all over the world, while the iconic Hollywood Sign towers over the city.
In Los Angeles, the energy of the big city meets the relaxed atmosphere of the beaches, such as Venice Beach or Santa Monica. Here you can stroll through the luxurious streets of Beverly Hills, visit exclusive boutiques and dine in famous restaurants such as "The Sunset" - and with the "Crown" you can take in the whole feeling of Los Angeles and Hollywood.
What awaits you in Hollywood
The glamorous trip starts with a stroll along Santa Monica Pier, followed by an exclusive dinner. They spend the night in a luxurious hotel - the perfect start to an unforgettable adventure. The highlight of the trip awaits the Austrians the next day - an exclusive "Princess for One Day Deluxe" photo session.
Professional stylists will ensure that the models are perfectly styled for the shoot before star photographer Guido Karp puts them in the right light. After the shoot, there is a sundowner on the beach in Malibu and dinner at the famous "The Sunset Restaurant". Of course there is also time for sightseeing - Beverly Hills, Hollywood Boulevard and many other attractions await.
Guido Karp will be touring Austria with the event in 2025. Details at www.princess4oneday.com
With the "Krone" to Hollywood
Day 1: Outbound flight to Los Angeles from Vienna, Zurich or Munich - including CO2 certificates for a climate-neutral trip Star photographer Guido Karp personally welcomes you there, invites you to stroll along the famous Santa Monica Pier and then to dinner. Overnight stay (all nights) in a high-quality hotel.
Day 2: After breakfast at the hotel, it's off to the famous Karpsche photo studio for Princess for one day deluxe: here you will be styled and coiffed exclusively and then staged by the master. Then it's off to the famous "The Sunset Restaurant" on Malibu beach for a sundowner and dinner.
Day 3: Sightseeing through Hollywood and Beverly Hills at your leisure.
Day 4: After breakfast together, transfer to Los Angeles airport and flight home to Vienna, Zurich or Munich.
Become a princess
Are you and your companion in the mood for Los Angeles and a few hours of glamor? It's the perfect opportunity for an unforgettable mother-daughter getaway. Simply fill out the form below by October 6 and tell us why your daughter/your mother should feel like a "princess for a day". A jury will then select the best mother/daughter story.
Want to increase your chances of winning? Then subscribe to the "Adabei" newsletter of the "Krone" and not only receive the latest news from the world of society and Hollywood from Monday to Friday, but also double your chance of winning. Further information and the conditions of participation can be found here.
