“If I have to go to the loo, I won’t get far”

Auer is chasing the title in the GTWC

Disappointing results have been a feature of the entire DTM season this year. The runner-up from 2022 has only two fourth places to his name as his best results and is twelfth in the championship. The situation is very different in the GT World Challenge (GTWC), where he and German driver Maro Engel are just two points behind the overall leader after three wins this season.