DTM driver Lucas Auer
“If I have to go to the loo, I won’t get far”
The home race in Spielberg awaits the red-white-red DTM drivers this weekend! This brings with it very special challenges for the local heroes. Lucas Auer wants to give his "Mamba" the necessary bite.
Lucas Auer is one of the busiest motorsport aces in the country this year. "I should be doing around 25 race weekends this year. And many more test days! Since the beginning of March, I've been in action somewhere almost every week," explains Gerhard Berger's nephew.
"Austria is a motorsport country"
This weekend, the long-running Tyrolean driver heads to Spielberg for the penultimate race double of the DTM season. This brings with it very special challenges for the driver of the "yellow-green mamba" from Mercedes: "You can tell that Austria is a motorsport country. I get a lot of fans here. When I have to go to the loo, I usually don't get far," jokes Auer.
Unfortunately, the Red Bull Ring has never brought him great sporting success. His last victory dates back to 2012 in a Formula 3 race, and he has never finished on the podium here in the DTM. "This is really brutal! This track is very cool, but even in my best years, Spielberg was never a good place for me in terms of results."
Auer is chasing the title in the GTWC
Disappointing results have been a feature of the entire DTM season this year. The runner-up from 2022 has only two fourth places to his name as his best results and is twelfth in the championship. The situation is very different in the GT World Challenge (GTWC), where he and German driver Maro Engel are just two points behind the overall leader after three wins this season.
Although he drives exactly the same Mercedes-AMG GT3 Evo in the GTWC that he uses in the DTM. "That's a very strange number. Apart from a few minor details in the regulations, everything is the same in the two racing series. It works over there, but not here in the DTM. That's strange," says Auer.
For Auer, the GTWC finale is already casting its shadow: on October 12/13, his "Mamba" will be competing for overall victory in Barcelona. "But maybe there will be a good race in Spielberg before that," hopes Auer.
