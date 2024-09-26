Trial: Burglars struck with crowbars

Not the first home invasion

The home invasion was allegedly planned by a 40-year-old Romanian. And not for the first time: he was sentenced to four years in prison back in 2017. Back then, he also broke into a house and stuffed clothes into the victims' mouths to stop them from screaming. Now the client of defense lawyer Philipp Winkler says in court: "I would like to start by asking the couple for forgiveness." Like his co-defendants, he pleads guilty. "What he denies is that he was the organizer. He says they all planned it together," said defense lawyer Winkler.