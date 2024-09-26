Husband pulled out a gun
Trial: Burglars struck with crowbars
The accusation in the Vienna Regional Court: Four Romanians broke into a detached house in Würnitz in Lower Austria on February 7. However, when they surprised the woman living there, they did not flee but brutally beat her up. The husband finally pulled out his pistol, pulled the trigger and hit ...
"So you knew that there would be a person inside?" asked Mr. Rat in the Vienna Provincial Court, "Yes." And yet, at one o'clock in the morning on February 7, the four men climbed over the fence of the detached house in Würnitz (Lower Austria) wearing masks and broke down the front door. One would have thought that the residents would be fast asleep at this time of night - but this was not the case.
Woman beaten with a crowbar
Awakened by the noise, the wife suddenly stood in the hallway. The prosecutor begins to describe how the four accused Romanians brought the victim to the floor, held her down and beat her - also with a crowbar: "She fought back. She was continuously abused. She is screaming."
Burglar shot
Alarmed by his wife's cries for help, the 71-year-old homeowner stormed out of the bedroom and saw the horrific scene. "He goes back to the bedside cabinet and takes his revolver," says the prosecutor. The Lower Austrian pulls the trigger three times, putting the brutal burglars to flight. And even hits one of the Romanians. His accomplices leave him seriously injured ...
In the course of the investigation, the 47-year-old man who was shot incriminates the three fugitives. They were eventually arrested abroad and all four are now sitting in the large jury courtroom.
Not the first home invasion
The home invasion was allegedly planned by a 40-year-old Romanian. And not for the first time: he was sentenced to four years in prison back in 2017. Back then, he also broke into a house and stuffed clothes into the victims' mouths to stop them from screaming. Now the client of defense lawyer Philipp Winkler says in court: "I would like to start by asking the couple for forgiveness." Like his co-defendants, he pleads guilty. "What he denies is that he was the organizer. He says they all planned it together," said defense lawyer Winkler.
The couple will also have their say during the trial. The Romanians face up to 15 years in prison. The accused organizer even faces up to 20 years. Two of them are also accused of a robbery in a Viennese supermarket.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
