Immunity of FPÖ politician to be lifted

Gruber is considered to be counted out within the party

With this action, Gruber naturally caused a stir among his political opponents, but not only them. Within the Freedom Party, he has since been considered to be under fire because the Upper Austrian party leader Manfred Haimbuchner does not want to attract attention with such an action, which was not agreed upon. In contrast to their colleagues in Vienna, the Freedom Party under Haimbuchner has been trying for years to appear serious and focused on the matter in hand, and they have also received praise for this from the Upper Austrian People's Party, which has been in an unexcited coalition with the Blue Party in Upper Austria for nine years.