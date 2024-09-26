Netanyahu: “No ceasefire with Hezbollah!”

USA and several states call for ceasefire

Following massive Israeli bombardments in Lebanon with more than 500 dead - apparently including more than 100 Syrian refugees who had fled the horror of war in their country - a group of states led by the USA and Germany, together with important Arab countries, is calling for a ceasefire. The requested ceasefire should last 21 days and create space for a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and the Gaza war, which has been going on for almost a year. This is stated in the joint statement, which is supported by the USA, Germany, the EU, Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.