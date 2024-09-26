Uproar over TV report
Netanyahu: “No ceasefire with Hezbollah!”
The Israeli army is continuing its air strikes in Lebanon. According to the Lebanese Ministry of Health, at least 72 people died in the latest air strikes on Wednesday. According to Israeli army chief Herzi Halevi, the bombings are part of a possible ground offensive. According to the US Department of Defense, however, such a step is not imminent. According to a TV report, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has now given the green light for a ceasefire with the Lebanese Hezbollah militia.
The broadcaster N12 referred to an unnamed Netanyahu employee on Thursday. Ultra-right-wing politicians in Jerusalem sharply criticized a possible ceasefire. "The battle in the north must end in only one way: with the destruction of Hezbollah and its ability to harm the inhabitants of the (Israeli) north," wrote Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich on the short message platform X.
Excitement among far-right coalition partners
The far-right coalition party Ozma Yehudit called an emergency meeting in light of the reports of a possible ceasefire, as reported by the news website ynet. Netanyahu is dependent on his ultra-right partners for his political survival.
The prime minister's office immediately said: "The report about a ceasefire is false. It is a US-French proposal to which the Prime Minister has not even responded."
USA and several states call for ceasefire
Following massive Israeli bombardments in Lebanon with more than 500 dead - apparently including more than 100 Syrian refugees who had fled the horror of war in their country - a group of states led by the USA and Germany, together with important Arab countries, is calling for a ceasefire. The requested ceasefire should last 21 days and create space for a diplomatic solution to the conflict between Israel and the Hezbollah militia in Lebanon and the Gaza war, which has been going on for almost a year. This is stated in the joint statement, which is supported by the USA, Germany, the EU, Australia, Canada, France, Italy, Japan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.
